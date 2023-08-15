Brokerages Set Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) PT at $6.42

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.58.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DSP. JMP Securities upped their price target on Viant Technology from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

NASDAQ DSP opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $387.04 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50. Viant Technology has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $6.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Viant Technology by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Viant Technology by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Viant Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Viant Technology by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Viant Technology by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. 12.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

