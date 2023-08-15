Brokerages Set Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) PT at $6.42

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.58.
Several brokerages have weighed in on DSP. JMP Securities upped their price target on Viant Technology from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Viant Technology by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Viant Technology by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Viant Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Viant Technology by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Viant Technology by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. 12.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.
