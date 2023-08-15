Brookfield Property Partners L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:BPYPO)

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Down 1.9 %
BPYPO stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,838. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $22.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08.
About Brookfield Property Partners
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Property Partners
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.