Brookfield Property Partners L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:BPYPO)

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Down 1.9 %

BPYPO stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,838. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $22.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

