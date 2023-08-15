CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Barclays

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CACI International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CACI International from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $405.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CACI International from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $374.33.

CACI International Stock Performance

CACI opened at $341.33 on Monday. CACI International has a 52-week low of $245.32 and a 52-week high of $359.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.43.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.45. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share. CACI International’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CACI International will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CACI International

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total value of $48,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 435.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

