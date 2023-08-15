Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $20.38

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.38, but opened at $18.20. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 1,697 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CALT

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $565.41 million, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.98.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.05 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 56.47% and a negative net margin of 43.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 18,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.