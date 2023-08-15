Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 172.31% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Capricor Therapeutics Stock Up 9.4 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 138.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. 9.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Capricor Therapeutics
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
