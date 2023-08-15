Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 172.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $170.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 3.94. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $6.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 138.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. 9.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

