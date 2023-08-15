Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.85 Per Share

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Carlisle Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Carlisle Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $20.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

CSL opened at $286.51 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.45. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.33.

In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $83,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,998.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $132,599,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,351,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,620,000 after buying an additional 196,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

