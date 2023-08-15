Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) is Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies makes up about 6.3% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 72.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 507.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.33.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $83,211.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $151,998.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CSL stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $284.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,703. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.45. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

