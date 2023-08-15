Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 374.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,849 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Caterpillar worth $82,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar Trading Down 2.5 %

CAT traded down $7.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $277.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,673. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88. The stock has a market cap of $141.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.12 and its 200-day moving average is $237.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 32.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,995 shares of company stock worth $14,484,353. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

