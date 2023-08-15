Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) PT Lowered to C$1.90

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CET. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$2.45 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Cathedral Energy Services
Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance
Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile
Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cathedral Energy Services
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.