Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) PT Lowered to C$1.90

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CET. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$2.45 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

Cathedral Energy Services stock opened at C$0.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cathedral Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.56 and a 1-year high of C$1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$209.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.90.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.

