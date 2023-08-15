CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0480 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $38.64 million and $12.71 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00019041 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017685 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013892 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,189.98 or 1.00010564 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04931734 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $14,600,611.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

