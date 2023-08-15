Centrifuge Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $16.35 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $16.35 million and $358,915.76 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000933 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.2815358 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $349,116.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.