Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Short Interest Up 14.9% in July

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 495,300 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 431,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 18.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,404,000 after acquiring an additional 116,848 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 627,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after acquiring an additional 49,280 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 22,092 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after buying an additional 87,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after buying an additional 30,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LEU traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.70. The stock had a trading volume of 78,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,443. Centrus Energy has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $55.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 2.06.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.39. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 58.24%. The company had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centrus Energy will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

