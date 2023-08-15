Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Short Interest Up 14.9% in July

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 495,300 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 431,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LEU traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.70. The stock had a trading volume of 78,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,443. Centrus Energy has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $55.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 2.06.
Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.39. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 58.24%. The company had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centrus Energy will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.
