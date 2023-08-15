Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp lessened its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Chewy were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,936,000 after purchasing an additional 111,193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 16.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,711,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,887,000 after purchasing an additional 952,703 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after acquiring an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,587,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,958,000 after acquiring an additional 692,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,483,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,096,000 after acquiring an additional 102,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Argus began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.05.

In related news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $508,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 224,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,521,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,964 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $673,810.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 72,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,896.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $508,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 224,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,521,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,007,357 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 251.83 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.01. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $52.88.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

