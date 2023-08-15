Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN) to Issue $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5938 per share on Saturday, September 30th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Trading Down 5.2 %

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.00. 31,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,674. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.24.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Company Profile

chicken soup for the soul entertainment’s mission is to bring out the best of the human spirit by curating and sharing entertaining video stories of hope, comfort and positivity. as a next-generation media company, our goal is to expand our content offerings and distribution capabilities to new and emerging platforms so that we can bring the inspiring and uplifting chicken soup for the soul message to as many people as possible.

