Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN) to Issue $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5938 per share on Saturday, September 30th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Trading Down 5.2 %
Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.00. 31,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,674. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.24.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Company Profile
