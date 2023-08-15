Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s (CSSE) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Alliance Global Partners

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

CSSE has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.26. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $79.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.43 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 195.39% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cosmo Denicola bought 26,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $413,756.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,990 shares in the company, valued at $413,756.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Director L Amy Newmark bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $223,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cosmo Denicola acquired 26,990 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $413,756.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,756.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 60,160 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

