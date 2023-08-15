CIBC Increases Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$110.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
ONEX has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Onex from C$89.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Onex from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Onex from C$81.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Onex from C$86.00 to C$81.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Onex from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
