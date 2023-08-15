Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Cineverse to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Cineverse Stock Performance

Shares of CNVS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.20. 140,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,948. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66. Cineverse has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The company has a market cap of $13.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.25). Cineverse had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cineverse

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cineverse in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cineverse during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cineverse during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cineverse during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cineverse during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000.

About Cineverse

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services.

