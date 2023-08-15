Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Cintas by 1,344.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 483,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,247,000 after purchasing an additional 237,864 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cintas by 8,140.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cintas by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,543,000 after purchasing an additional 164,110 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $4.33 on Tuesday, reaching $489.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,333. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $370.93 and a twelve month high of $518.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $493.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.16.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.00.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

