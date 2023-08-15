CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of CLPS Incorporation

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CLPS Incorporation stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of CLPS Incorporation worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CLPS Incorporation alerts:

CLPS Incorporation Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CLPS stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.01. 12,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,609. CLPS Incorporation has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22.

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.