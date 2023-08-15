Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Update

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 189.0 days.

Cogeco Stock Performance

Shares of CGECF remained flat at $39.08 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 957. Cogeco has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $54.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average is $41.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cogeco from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

