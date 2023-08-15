Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Short Interest Down 17.1% in July

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Cogna Educação Price Performance
COGNY traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,000. Cogna Educação has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47.
Cogna Educação Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cogna Educação
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Cogna Educação Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogna Educação and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.