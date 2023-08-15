Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Short Interest Down 17.1% in July

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

COGNY traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,000. Cogna Educação has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47.

Cogna Educação SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; editing, marketing, and distribution of teaching books; and educational materials and workbooks. The company also provides basic education, pre-university preparatory courses, and language courses; educational solutions for technical and higher education; and complementary activities, such as education technology development for services to complement management and training.

