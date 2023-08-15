Collin Smyser Purchases 2,500 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2023

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) insider Collin Smyser acquired 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.69 per share, with a total value of $86,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of OPCH stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,590,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Institutional Trading of Option Care Health

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth $113,715,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth $51,009,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,444,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,783 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth $50,316,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth $49,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health



Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

