Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the July 15th total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Coloplast A/S Price Performance

CLPBY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 22,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,508. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.58. Coloplast A/S has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Coloplast A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Coloplast A/S’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLPBY shares. DNB Markets raised Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Coloplast A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coloplast A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coloplast A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $900.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coloplast A/S develops and sells intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, and Wound & Skin Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.