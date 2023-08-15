Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Trading Down 4.2%

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.73 and last traded at $47.97. 300,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,465,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.09.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMA. DA Davidson upped their target price on Comerica from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Comerica from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comerica in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Comerica from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.49.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average of $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Comerica during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Comerica by 639.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

