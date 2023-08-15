Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $56.01 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,971,210.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $274,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,785 shares in the company, valued at $21,971,210.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,247 shares of company stock worth $9,332,716 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Cipher Capital LP increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 404.7% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 31,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $6,757,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

