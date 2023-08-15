Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBU shares. StockNews.com raised Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Hovde Group raised shares of Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Community Bank System from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $51.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average is $52.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $72.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.32%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 148,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20,209 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 314.7% in the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 52,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 39,725 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 356,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,708,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the first quarter worth $1,967,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

