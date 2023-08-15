Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,041.67 ($25.90).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPG. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($26.64) to GBX 2,385 ($30.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

In related news, insider Leanne Wood acquired 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,020 ($25.62) per share, with a total value of £29,835.40 ($37,847.77). 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPG stock opened at GBX 2,015 ($25.56) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,798.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Compass Group has a one year low of GBX 1,760 ($22.33) and a one year high of GBX 2,250 ($28.54). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,108.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,053.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

