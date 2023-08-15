CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Compass Point lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.71, but opened at $6.42. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock. CompoSecure shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 61,829 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMPO. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CompoSecure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

In other CompoSecure news, CFO Timothy Walter Fitzsimmons sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $744,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 413,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,040,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 200,593 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in CompoSecure by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in CompoSecure by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 74,537 shares during the last quarter. 31.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $517.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.25 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%. As a group, analysts expect that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

