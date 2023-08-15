Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 735,100 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 830,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concrete Pumping

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 14.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the first quarter worth $2,329,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 156.4% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,572 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,601,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 301,310 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 0.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,644,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.06. 37,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $442.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $8.37.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $107.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.88 million. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

