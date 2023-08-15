Conflux (CFX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $52.01 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $558.57 million and approximately $52.01 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,206.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.79 or 0.00273188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $230.70 or 0.00789915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00013499 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.41 or 0.00532125 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00057280 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00117461 BTC.

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,166,903,973 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,166,715,591.088363 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18789962 USD and is up 3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $56,338,433.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

