Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 1,838,267 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,631,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838,267 shares during the quarter. Fortis accounts for 1.3% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.16% of Fortis worth $239,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Fortis by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 114,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 17,946 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth $7,656,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortis by 3.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Fortis by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,239,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,174,000 after buying an additional 91,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Fortis by 6.9% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FTS traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $39.76. 223,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,916. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.34. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $47.89.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 12.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

