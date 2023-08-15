Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 861,506 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 60.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,286,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 861,506 shares during the period. RB Global makes up about 0.7% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $128,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in RB Global by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in RB Global by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in RB Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RB Global by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,816,000 after purchasing an additional 37,047 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RB Global stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.41. 250,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,509. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.72 and a 52-week high of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.17, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.94.

RB Global Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. RB Global’s payout ratio is 117.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. OTR Global raised shares of RB Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares raised shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RB Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RBA

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other news, Director Robert George Elton acquired 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $79,654.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,654.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RB Global news, Director Michael D. Sieger purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.08 per share, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,330.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert George Elton bought 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $79,654.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at $79,654.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 21,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,990. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.