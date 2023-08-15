Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,776,545 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,630,427 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up 3.8% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.64% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $705,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TD. Barclays cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE TD traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $62.63. The company had a trading volume of 878,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.44 and its 200 day moving average is $62.28. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $55.43 and a 52-week high of $70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.709 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

