Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $96.59 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 76.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,956,422 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279,492 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Intel worth $96,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,169,431,000 after buying an additional 816,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $1,092,939,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,972,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $686,464,000 after buying an additional 1,630,449 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.44. 7,079,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,701,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

