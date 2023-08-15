Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 970,685 Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) by 263.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,338,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 970,685 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $58,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEI. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 102.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 70.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,114 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 3,921.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 811,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,613,000 after purchasing an additional 791,071 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nuvei in the first quarter worth approximately $25,542,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 294,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVEI traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $16.43. The company had a trading volume of 443,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 120.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.46. Nuvei Co. has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $43.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVEI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $47.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.92.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

