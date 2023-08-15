Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4,646.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,481,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,450,628 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Charles Schwab worth $77,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $1,325,555,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,880,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,857,629. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $107.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

