Contrasting Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) and Nippon Building Fund Incorporation (OTCMKTS:NBFJF)

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) and Nippon Building Fund Incorporation (OTCMKTS:NBFJF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Kilroy Realty and Nippon Building Fund Incorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kilroy Realty 21.50% 4.31% 2.26% Nippon Building Fund Incorporation N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of Nippon Building Fund Incorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kilroy Realty 0 8 3 0 2.27 Nippon Building Fund Incorporation 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kilroy Realty and Nippon Building Fund Incorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus price target of $42.67, indicating a potential upside of 21.90%. Nippon Building Fund Incorporation has a consensus price target of C$727,000.00, indicating a potential upside of 18,328.44%. Given Nippon Building Fund Incorporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nippon Building Fund Incorporation is more favorable than Kilroy Realty.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kilroy Realty and Nippon Building Fund Incorporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kilroy Realty $1.10 billion 3.74 $232.62 million $2.08 16.83 Nippon Building Fund Incorporation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kilroy Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Nippon Building Fund Incorporation.

Summary

Kilroy Realty beats Nippon Building Fund Incorporation on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design. As pioneers and innovators in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company's approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity and productivity for some of the world's leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies. The company is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office, life science and mixed-use projects. As of June 30, 2023, Kilroy's stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 16.2 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 86.6% occupied and 88.6% leased. The company also had more than 1,000 residential units in Hollywood and San Diego, which had a quarterly average occupancy of 92.7%. In addition, the company had two in-process life science redevelopment projects with total estimated redevelopment costs of $80.0 million, totaling approximately 100,000 square feet, and three in-process development projects with an estimated total investment of $1.7 billion, totaling approximately 1.7 million square feet of office and life science space. The in-process development and redevelopment office and life science space is 35% leased.

About Nippon Building Fund Incorporation

NBF (Nippon Building Fund Inc.) is Japan's largest real estate investment trust (J-REIT) which invests in office buildings primarily in Tokyo as well as nationwide. its objective is to source the solid growth of the stable revenues from its assets through exploitation of Mitsui Fudossan's know-how.

