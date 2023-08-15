Contrasting Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) & Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT – Get Free Report) and Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.8% of Zhihu shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Zhihu shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rightscorp and Zhihu’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zhihu $3.86 billion 0.17 -$229.25 million ($0.27) -4.13

Volatility and Risk

Rightscorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zhihu.

Rightscorp has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zhihu has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rightscorp and Zhihu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rightscorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Zhihu 0 1 1 0 2.50

Zhihu has a consensus target price of $1.75, suggesting a potential upside of 56.95%. Given Zhihu’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zhihu is more favorable than Rightscorp.

Profitability

This table compares Rightscorp and Zhihu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A Zhihu -29.93% -19.86% -14.59%

Summary

Zhihu beats Rightscorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rightscorp

Rightscorp, Inc. operates as a technology company that has a patent-pending proprietary method for collecting payments from illegal downloaders of copyrighted content through notifications sent to their Internet service providers (ISP's). The company's technology system monitors peer-to-peer file sharing networks and sends through email to ISP's notifications of copyright infringement by the ISPs' customers with date, time, copyright title, and other specific technology identifiers worldwide. It primarily serves copyright holders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit. Zhihu Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

