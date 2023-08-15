Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) is Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial comprises approximately 2.2% of Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $5,424,000. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Skba Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,802,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Insider Activity at Corebridge Financial

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 10,981,108 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $180,199,982.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,941,967.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRBG traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.67. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $17.94.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 9.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

