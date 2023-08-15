CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $227.56

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $227.56 and last traded at $225.11, with a volume of 10799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $219.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th.

Get CorVel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CorVel

CorVel Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.07.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $185.44 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at CorVel

In related news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.10, for a total transaction of $535,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CorVel news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.10, for a total transaction of $535,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 369,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,906,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $2,742,391. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorVel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 16.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in CorVel by 17.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CorVel by 4.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CorVel by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

(Get Free Report)

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of services to employers and payors in the risk management and insurance services arenas, including workers’ compensation, general liability, auto liability, and hospital bill auditing and payment integrity. It operates through the Patient Management Services and Network Solutions Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.