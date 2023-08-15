Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Short Interest Up 21.6% in July

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 769,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMRE. StockNews.com cut Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Costamare by 1,877.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Costamare by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Costamare during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Costamare during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Costamare during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMRE stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 294,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,142. Costamare has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $248.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.06 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 44.93%. On average, analysts predict that Costamare will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is 11.22%.

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

