Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF) Short Interest Update

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,050,700 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 4,765,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50,507.0 days.

Country Garden Services stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.88. The company had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032. Country Garden Services has a 1-year low of C$0.88 and a 1-year high of C$2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.68.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Country Garden Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services to property owners, residents, and property developers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Property management and Related Services Other than Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; Three Supplies and Property Management Businesses; City Services Business; and Commercial Operational Services business.

