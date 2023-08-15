Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Short Interest Down 12.0% in July

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,220,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 30,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $31,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,651,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,656,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $82,022.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,568,093.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,162,754 shares of company stock worth $33,837,721 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.90% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,752,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,287,000 after buying an additional 22,708,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,784,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Coupang by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,111,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,136,000 after buying an additional 11,528,981 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,925,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Coupang by 800.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,856,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,311,000 after buying an additional 10,540,635 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coupang stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $18.93. 4,559,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,822,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24. Coupang has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupang will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Coupang from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

