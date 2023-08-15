Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives $4.52 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.52.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

