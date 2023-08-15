Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives $4.52 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.52.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.
