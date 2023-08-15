Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Raised to C$7.50

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$8.03.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Crew Energy

Crew Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Insider Transactions at Crew Energy

TSE CR opened at C$6.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.09. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.15 and a 52 week high of C$6.99.

In other news, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 111,178 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total transaction of C$618,149.68. In related news, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 111,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total value of C$618,149.68. Also, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.48, for a total value of C$548,150.00. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Crew Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.