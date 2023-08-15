Critical Analysis: Jericho Energy Ventures (OTCMKTS:JROOF) and Hess (NYSE:HES)

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) and Jericho Energy Ventures (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hess and Jericho Energy Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess 14.60% 19.56% 7.67% Jericho Energy Ventures N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.9% of Hess shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Hess shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess 0 5 10 0 2.67 Jericho Energy Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hess and Jericho Energy Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Hess currently has a consensus target price of $167.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.39%. Given Hess’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hess is more favorable than Jericho Energy Ventures.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hess and Jericho Energy Ventures’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess $11.57 billion 4.13 $2.10 billion $5.22 29.79 Jericho Energy Ventures N/A N/A N/A -0.02 -10.43

Hess has higher revenue and earnings than Jericho Energy Ventures. Jericho Energy Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hess, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hess beats Jericho Energy Ventures on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, and offshore Suriname and Canada. The company is also involved in gathering, compressing, and processing natural gas; fractionating NGLs; gathering, terminaling, loading, and transporting crude oil and NGL through rail car; and storing and terminaling propane, as well as providing water handling services primarily in the Bakken Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company also invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. in March 2021. Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

