Critical Comparison: Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) & Towngas Smart Energy (OTCMKTS:TGASF)

Towngas Smart Energy (OTCMKTS:TGASF) and Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Towngas Smart Energy and Brookfield Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Towngas Smart Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Brookfield Infrastructure 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brookfield Infrastructure has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.62%. Given Brookfield Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Infrastructure is more favorable than Towngas Smart Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Towngas Smart Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.40 1.18 Brookfield Infrastructure $1.98 billion 2.37 $159.39 million $1.44 29.41

This table compares Towngas Smart Energy and Brookfield Infrastructure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Brookfield Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than Towngas Smart Energy. Towngas Smart Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Infrastructure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Towngas Smart Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.0%. Brookfield Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Towngas Smart Energy pays out 20.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Infrastructure pays out 106.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Infrastructure has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Towngas Smart Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Towngas Smart Energy and Brookfield Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Towngas Smart Energy N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.3% of Towngas Smart Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Brookfield Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brookfield Infrastructure beats Towngas Smart Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Towngas Smart Energy

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, sells and distributes piped gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments, Sales and Distribution of Piped Gas and Related Products; Gas Connection; and Extended Business. It engages in the provision of natural gas and related services; construction of gas pipelines; sale of gas related household appliances; and other value-added services. The company also offers financing and engineering works services, smart energy solutions, and upstream and midstream services; and operates vehicle gas refilling stations. The company was formerly known as Towngas China Company Limited and changed its name to Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited in December 2021. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong. Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited is a subsidiary of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; 4.3 million gas and electricity connections; and 60,000 kilometers of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

