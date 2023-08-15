Critical Contrast: Diamond Wellness (OTCMKTS:POTN) & Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF)

Diamond Wellness (OTCMKTS:POTN – Get Free Report) and Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Diamond Wellness and Ayr Wellness.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A Ayr Wellness 0 2 4 0 2.67

Ayr Wellness has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,225.82%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Wellness N/A N/A N/A Ayr Wellness -92.53% -11.84% -5.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Diamond Wellness and Ayr Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.8% of Ayr Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Diamond Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Ayr Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diamond Wellness and Ayr Wellness’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Wellness $9.68 million N/A -$5.59 million N/A N/A Ayr Wellness $465.62 million 0.13 -$245.47 million ($6.26) -0.14

Diamond Wellness has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ayr Wellness.

About Diamond Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. It offers flavored and unflavored oils; vaping pens and additives; edibles, such as chewable gummies and lollipops; capsules; beverage energy/relaxation shots; topical application creams in various concentrations; dog and cat wellness products in various dosages and delivery formats; skin care, bath, and body products; and hemp flowers. The company provides its products under various brands, including Diamond CBD, Chill, Relax, MediPets, and Meds BioTech, as well as various other brands. It sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Ayr Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Ayr Wellness Inc. operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

