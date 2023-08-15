Critical Contrast: New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) vs. Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) and Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

New Found Gold has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Gold has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for New Found Gold and Vista Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Found Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vista Gold has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 416.21%. Given Vista Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vista Gold is more favorable than New Found Gold.

3.6% of New Found Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of Vista Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Vista Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Found Gold and Vista Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Found Gold N/A N/A -$69.22 million ($0.38) -11.76 Vista Gold N/A N/A -$4.93 million ($0.06) -8.07

New Found Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares New Found Gold and Vista Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Found Gold N/A -118.06% -91.50% Vista Gold N/A -70.77% -64.68%

Summary

Vista Gold beats New Found Gold on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. Vista Gold Corp. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

