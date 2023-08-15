CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.28

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18.
About CTT – Correios De Portugal
CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.
